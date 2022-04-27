Pacific Northwest Ballet Orchestra Seattle Opera Present UNITY: A Concert For Ukraine

Pacific Northwest Ballet Orchestra and Seattle Opera have collaborated to present a benefit concert for Ukrainian artists. The PNB Orchestra, conducted by PNB music director Emil de Cou and Alevtina Ioffe (currently making her Seattle Opera debut with The Marriage of Figaro), will be joined by Ukrainian mezzo- soprano Olga Syniakova and others, for a performance featuring Ukrainian folk songs, A Prayer for Ukraine (Silvestrov), music by Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev and Delibes, and more. 100% of proceeds will be donated to the Pegaz Cultural Association, which is working closely with the Poznań Opera House in Poland and other local organizations to host artist residencies by providing housing, food, rehearsal space and performance opportunities for Ukrainian artists who have taken refuge in Poland.

"Seattle Opera and Pacific Northwest Ballet stand united in our support for peace for the people of Ukraine, and for the displaced Ukrainian artists who have been prevented by war from earning a living and safely practicing their craft," said Seattle Opera General Director Christina Scheppelmann. "The best thing we can do as arts organizations is to help ensure these artists have food, shelter, and the means to continue pursuing their life's purpose: creating art that enriches their communities and uplifts the human spirit."

UNITY: A Concert for Ukraine will be performed one night only, Monday, May 16 at Seattle Center's Marion Oliver McCaw Hall. Curtain is at 7:30 pm. Tickets are give-what-you-can with a minimum of $10. (Donation amounts above $25 are tax-deductible.) Seating is general admission. Tickets may be purchased exclusively through the PNB Box Office, by calling 206.441.2424, or online at PNB.org. (This performance does not include PNB dancers.)

The hour-long program will include:

Ukrainian national anthem

Delibes Coppélia (opening scene and mazurka)

Saint-Saëns Mon coeur s'ouvre à ta voix

Traditional Variations on the Ukrainian folksong "The Bandura"

Tchaikovsky Swan Lake (Act 1 Polonaise and Act 3 Spanish Dance)

Shtoharenko Song (featuring Petro Krysa, violin)

Traditional Oi na Hori Dubya

Silvestrov Prayer for Ukraine

Strauss Der Rosenkavalier (trio)

Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet (Balcony scene)

Copland "The Promise of Living" from The Tender Land

"As performing artists, part of our calling is to respond to events of our time," said Emil de Cou, when announcing the line-up. "Music cannot put a stop to the horrors of war but it can give voice to divine inspiration and celebrate the love and joy of humankind. We stand with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people - the land of Tchaikovsky's paternal family - and look to the day when it will again be free of the horrors of war."

TICKET INFORMATION

UNITY: A Concert for Ukraine tickets ($10 minimum donation, give-what-you-can*) may be purchased through the PNB Box Office:

· Phone - 206.441.2424

· In Person - 301 Mercer Street, Seattle

· Online 24/7 - PNB.org

*Fair market value of these tickets is $25, so all donation amounts above $25 are tax-deductible.

Subject to availability, tickets may be available 90 minutes prior to the performance at McCaw Hall. Seating is general admission.