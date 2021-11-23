N'Kenge to Headline Seattle Symphony Holiday Concerts

This holiday season Broadway star, N'Kenge will make her debut with the Seattle Symphony to headline three dazzling nights of holiday concerts. The performances will be on December 10th, 11th and 12th, 2021 at the S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium in Benaroya Hall. Tickets are available now through the Seattle Symphony website. Remote viewing will also be available via livestream on the Seattle Symphony website for the Friday, Dec. 10th show.

Fans can expect to hear Holiday favorites from "Let it Snow" to "The Christmas Song," along with show-stopping numbers, like "Let it Go" from Broadway's Frozen.

The Juilliard and Manhattan School of Music-trained opera singer first made her Broadway debut in 2010 in Sondheim on Sondheim as the standby to Vanessa Williams. She also appeared in Berry Gordy's Motown: The Musical, originating the role of the legendary Mary Wells, a performance that the New York Post hailed as "electrifying." Mr. Gordy himself called N'Kenge "the most versatile artist I know."

Currently, N'Kenge plays the role of "The Moon" in the award-winning Broadway musical, Caroline, or Change. The musical runs through January 9, 2022 at the legendary Studio 54.

The International Award Winning singer's vocal and musical range covers five octaves and 11 languages. She has sung for Presidents and Dignitaries around the globe, including for President Clinton and for President Obama's historical Commander-in-Chief Inaugural Ball.

Kick off the holiday season with the Broadway star N'Kenge and the Seattle Symphony, performing holiday concerts on Dec. 10th-12th at S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium. Tickets are available now on the Seattle Symphony website. For tickets to the livestream of the show on Friday, Dec. 10th, at 8 pm PT, go here.

MORE ABOUT N'KENGE

N'Kenge (pronounced nuh-KEN-JEE) has performed as a soloist at world-renowned illustrious performance venues such as Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall, Madison Square Garden and has headlined Pop and Opera concerts with Seattle Symphony, Jacksonville Symphony, Cincinnati Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony, and Cleveland Orchestra, to name a few. N'Kenge has graced the stage as a presenter at the 58th Annual NY Emmy Awards. A proud alumni of both The Juilliard School and Manhattan School of Music, N'Kenge Made her Broadway debut in Sondheim on Sondheim and is currently on Broadway in the revival of "Caroline, or Change." This energetic, well-rounded singer has performed with jazz greats like Ornette Coleman and Wynton Marsalis and was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of the leading roles in both the Elton John/Tim Rice Musical "Aida" and in Marion Caffey's "3 Mo' Divas" by the Helen Hayes Awards and the Arizoni Theater Awards.

In addition to her performances, N'Kenge is also a producer. She's currently developing a Broadway-bound musical celebrating Dorothy Dandridge's life and music. She is also developing a new TV musical dramedy, Black Butterfly, with TV producer Gina Goff.