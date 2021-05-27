MPA Presents Live And In-Person THIS RANDOM WORLD By Steven Dietz

On Friday, June 4th, 2021, Metropolitan Performing Arts opens its doors for an in-person audience, the first time since March of 2020, to produce the play "This Random World" by Steven Dietz.

"This Random World is a comedy, but not without tenderness. It is about missed connections. It feels life-affirming, to me, and seems to ask that good old question 'what do we want to do with the time we have?' Something about it feels funny, therapeutic, and cathartic. That tone seems to be ideal for sifting and exploring right now" -Jeffrey Puukka, director for This Random World.

Performances run for only one weekend, at limited capacity, June 4th-6th, at the Metropolitan Performing Arts black box theater located at 6403 E Mill Plain Blvd in the heart of central Vancouver. Catch a show on Friday at 6 pm, Saturday at 6 pm or Sunday at 2 pm. Tickets are $8 and must be purchased in advance at www.MetropolitanPerformingArts.org.

There are no at-the-door tickets available. Recommended for ages 12 and older. Safety precautions require all audience members (vaccinated or not) to wear a mask and be temperature checked at the door. Vaccinated cast members will be removing their masks during the performance.

Direct ticket link: https://secure.givelively.org/event/oregon-performing-arts-academy/this-random-world.