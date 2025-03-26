Lady Gaga Confirms 'The Mayhem Ball' World Tour with Stops in New York, London, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following the release of her Mayhem album earlier this month, Lady Gaga has confirmed an official "Mayhem Ball" tour, with stops in Las Vegas, New York, London, and more. This will be her first arena tour since 2018. The newly announced shows kick off in July in Las Vegas, concluding in Paris this November.

The ticket presale for North American dates will begin on March 31, with an artist presale that begins April here. General tickets for all dates go on sale April 3 at 12 p.m. local time.

Though Gaga was previously set to perform shows in Mexico City and Singapore, she noted in an Instagram post that she wasn't planning to tour this year "but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going."

The Mayhem Ball Dates

July 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

July 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Aug. 6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 22 – New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden

Aug. 23 – New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden

Aug. 26 – New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden

Aug. 31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sept. 1 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sept. 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sept. 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sept. 29 – London, U.K. – The O2

Sept. 30 – London, U.K. – The O2

Oct. 2 – London, U.K. – The O2

Oct. 7 – Manchester, U.K. – Co-Op Live

Oct. 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Oct. 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Oct. 19 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Oct. 20 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Oct. 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Oct. 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Nov. 4 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Nov. 5 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Nov. 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Nov. 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena

Nov. 13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Nov. 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Nov. 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Nov. 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Nov. 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Lady Gaga's new album Mayhem, arrived earlier this month and has since debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard 200. Recorded at Shangri-La Studios near her home in Malibu, the album features previously released singles “Disease,” “Abracadabra,” and “Die With a Smile.” The 14-track project was executive produced by Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky and Andrew Watt. Producers on the album include Gaga, Andrew Watt, Cirkut, and Gesaffelstein.

Upon its release, “Disease” was praised by critics and fans alike. Abracadabra” followed “Disease,” painting a spellbinding picture of life’s trials as a metaphorical party. As MAYHEM unfolds, its tracklist reveals a deeply immersive journey—one that reflects Gaga’s meticulous attention to detail, from the hybrid of live instrumentation and electronic programming to the rich layers of her vocal performances. Each song weaves complex narratives with striking melodies, a testament to her fearless experimentation and deep respect for her craft.

“Garden of Eden” captures the allure and chaos of nightlife through a fusion of 2000s pop and electro-grunge guitars while “Perfect Celebrity” critiques fame with biting humor and rock-infused defiance. Underscoring Gaga’s ability to mix vulnerability with audacity, “Vanish Into You” is a theatrical, Bowie-inspired declaration of love in an apocalyptic world. “Killah” and “Zombieboy” showcase Gaga’s penchant for genre-blending, infusing funk grooves with industrial and electronic elements, while “LoveDrug” shifts the mood, offering a dark disco anthem about numbing emotional pain.

"The album’s latter half deepens its emotional resonance. “Shadow of a Man” explores thriving in a male-dominated world with French dance influences, while “The Beast” channels Prince’s foreboding yet soulful energy. The penultimate ballad, “Blade of Grass,” is a poignant ode to enduring love amidst chaos, setting the stage for the album’s final track—“Die With a Smile,” Gaga’s collaboration with Bruno Mars.

Infused with soulful optimism, “Die With a Smile” celebrates the joy found after weathering life’s storms. Amassing over 3.7 billion all-time streams to date, it became the longest-running No. 1 song on Spotify Global and the fastest song in history to reach both 1 and 2 billion streams on the platform. “Die With a Smile” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, and earned Gaga her 14th Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2025 Grammys."

At its core, MAYHEM is about embracing the fractured pieces of oneself and discovering how they come together to form something unexpected and beautiful. The album mirrors this concept with its diverse sonic palette and thematic layers, combining elements of chaos, defiance, and vulnerability into a cohesive artistic statement. Gaga describes this process as assembling a shattered mirror: “Even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something memorable and whole in its own way.” Listen to the album below.

Comments