Intiman to Host Free Panel Conversation BUILDING BACK BOLDER

Intiman Theatre announces a free #SharetheLove panel conversation: Building Back Bolder: Creating an Equitable Arts Recovery.

The conversation will include national arts leader Margie Johnson Reese, recently departed Director of Seattle Office of Arts & Culture Randy Engstrom, and it will be hosted by veteran art's journalist Marcie Sillman.

The panelists will discuss the current state of the arts and share their assessments and their hopes for the sector as a whole. How can we build back with the lessons we have learned to create a more inclusive cultural sector?

The event will be hosted live on Zoom on Wednesday, April 7th 2021, 5pm-6pm pacific. Tickets are Free for Everyone - reserve a ticket to receive the Zoom link to join. Donations accepted, and will go towards Intiman's #SharetheLove campaign, running April 7th-24th, 2021.

This event will be live captioned. Open to all ages. INTIMAN.ORG/SHARETHELOVE