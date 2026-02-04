Intiman Theatre to Stage New Chekhov Adaptations This Spring in THE FAINTING SPELLS

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Intiman Theatre and The Seagull Project have revealed the cast and creative team for The Fainting Spells, a fast and funny contemporary spin on Anton Chekhov's short comedies, running April 23–26, 2026 at the Intiman Cabaret. The evening will deliver an irreverent triptych of classic Chekhov plays—The Proposal, Swan Song, and The Harmful Effects of Tobacco—reimagined in world-premiere adaptations by three of Seattle's most celebrated playwrights.

The playwrights adapting the plays are Keiko Green (The Bed Trick, Seattle Shakespeare Company), Allison Gregory (Wild Horses, 2018), and Wayne Rawley (Live! From the Last Night of My Life). The short plays will be directed by Sunam Ellis (The Heart Sellers, The Seattle Rep), Adrienne Mackey (The Stupidest Scariest Time, Swim Pony), and MJ Sieber (The Flick, New Century Theatre Co.).

Featuring the acting talents of Rob Burgess, Miguel Castellano, and Sharva Maynard (all seen in The Lower Depths), and Sophia Franzella, The Fainting Spells will showcase The Seagull Project's signature ensemble approach in an immersive cabaret setting featuring table and bar seating and cocktail lounge service throughout.

This is the first production in a new long-term partnership between Intiman Theatre and The Seagull Project, following their co-production of The Lower Depths in 2024. Future collaborations will continue to explore contemporary classics through a shared commitment to intimacy, craft, and ensemble-driven storytelling.

The Fainting Spells runs April 23–26, 2026 at the Intiman Cabaret at the Erickson Theatre (ages 21+ only).