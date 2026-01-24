Photos: THE TIME MACHINE's West Coast Premiere at Tacoma Little Theatre

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Check out photos from Tacoma Little Theatre's first production of 2026, the West Coast Premiere of The Time Machine, Michael D. Fox’s thrilling new play based on the novel by H. G. Wells.

Michael D. Fox’s adaptation of The Time Machine reimagines H.G. Wells’ classic sci-fi adventure, blending historical fiction with time travel. Helene Briggs, a scientist who has discovered a device capable of manipulating time, must protect it from those who seek to control its power. Alongside her granddaughter Skye, she embarks on a thrilling journey across the ages, encountering figures from history while uncovering the consequences of altering time. With adventure, suspense, and thought-provoking themes, this adaptation brings new life to a classic. It explores the dilemmas of altering history and the ripple effects of every decision.

Tacoma Little Theatre’s production of The Time Machine features the talents of: Dana Galagan as Helene Briggs, Simone Jolly as Skye Mason, Reed Viydo as H. G. Wells, Brett Hunt as Bradley Mason, Derek Mesford as Gregory Whitman, Tim Sherburn as Mr. Backman/Albert Einstein/Guard, Meg Baker as Young Helene/Woman/Mother, and Hayden McManus as Mrs. Morris/Presenter.

The production team features: Kathy Pingel (Director), Kaylie Holcomb (Stage Manager), Blake R. York (Scenic and Projection Design), DCM Costumes (Costume Design), Elijah Bellis (Lighting Design), Dylan Twiner (Sound Design), Johantahn Carter (Fight Choreography and Dialect Coach), and Becca Jourden (Assistant Stage Manager).

The Time Machine will run Friday, January 23, through Sunday, February 8, 2026, for a total of 11 performances. Evening showings are at 7:30 p.m. and matinees are at 2 p.m.