Seattle Men's Chorus to Perform WICKED WIZ OF OZ Across Puget Sound

This spring, Seattle Men's Chorus is inviting audiences to follow the yellow brick road with Wicked Wiz of Oz, a concert celebration of all the beloved versions of Oz — Wicked, The Wiz, and The Wizard of Oz.

Jam-packed with inventive mashups, soaring vocals, and theatrical spectacle, Wicked Wiz of Oz blends iconic songs in unexpected ways, including “Defying Gravity” with “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” “Dancing Through Life” with “If I Only Had a Brain,” and “Ease on Down the Road” with “Follow the Yellow Brick Road.” The concert features dynamic singing and dancing, vibrant costumes, and immersive video storytelling — all under the most colorful rainbow ever.

“Each generation has its own Oz story, and this concert brings them all together in one joyful, over-the-top celebration,” said Seattle Men's Chorus Artistic Director Paul Caldwell. “It's playful, powerful, and full of heart — everything audiences expect from Seattle Men's Chorus.”

With performances in Seattle, Everett, Bellingham and Tacoma, Wicked Wiz of Oz promises a magical concert experience for longtime fans and newcomers alike.