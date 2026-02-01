Sound Theatre Company Announces 20th Anniversary Season

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sound Theatre Company is thrilled to announce our 20th Anniversary Season—celebrating two decades of producing bold, adventurous theatre in Seattle.

The season will be under the leadership of Founding Co-Artistic Director Teresa Thuman.

The Wild Party by Andrew Lippa

Directed by Corey McDaniel | Music Direction by Nathan Young

January 30 through February 8 at The Center Theatre at Seattle Center Armory

The company begins its 20th Anniversary Season with a show that holds a special place in its history. After more than a decade, they are bringing back the electrifying 2013 hit — Andrew Lippa’s The Wild Party — in an intimate, two-week concert-style run featuring an entirely new cast offering fresh energy and bold new interpretations.

Inspired by Joseph Moncure March’s once-banned Jazz Age poem, this darkly brilliant musical is an intoxicating tale of excess, desire, and the unraveling edges of pleasure. Set in the Manhattan apartment of vaudeville performers Queenie and Burrs, one unforgettable party spirals into temptation, danger, and thrill-seeking when a mysterious guest arrives.

You Will Get Sick by Noah Diaz

Directed by Teresa Thuman

April 23 through May 16 at The Center Theatre at Seattle Center Armory

You Will Get Sick is a Kennedy Center Jean Kennedy Smith Playwriting Award–winning new play told in second person. As illness spreads through the body, the story becomes a deeply human exploration of vulnerability, connection, and learning how to live within yourself as you find your way home.

References to Salvador Dalí Make Me Hot by José Rivera

Directed by Colin Hovde

October 1 through 18 at The Center Theatre at Seattle Center Armory

The 2026 season concludes with José Rivera’s surreal and poetic modern classic, which earned the Obie Award in 2001. Set in the desert of Barstow, California, the play follows Gabriela, the wife of a career soldier, as she escapes into a dreamlike fantasy world during her husband’s prolonged absences — imagining the mating rituals of a coyote and a cat while navigating love, longing, and desire.