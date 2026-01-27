Aaron Lewis And The Stateliners To Bring 2026 American Tour To Washington Pavilion

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners will bring the 2026 American Tour to the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls. The concert is scheduled for Friday, June 12, 2026. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 30, at 10:00 a.m., and will be available through washingtonpavilion.org and the Washington Pavilion Box Office.

Lewis first rose to prominence as the frontman of Staind before launching a successful solo career in country music. His solo releases include Town Line and Sinner, both of which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart. He has also earned platinum and gold certifications for singles including “Country Boy” and “Am I The Only One.” His 2022 album Frayed at Both Ends was the best-selling country album in the U.S., and he is currently working on a forthcoming release titled The Hill.

The Sioux Falls performance is presented in partnership with Pepper Entertainment, an independent promotions company headquartered in Sioux Falls with additional offices in Minneapolis and Boise. Pepper Entertainment has been recognized by Pollstar as one of the top promoters worldwide and has received industry nominations from the ACM and CMA.