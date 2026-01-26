University Of Washington School Of Drama To Present THE SEAGULL

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The University of Washington School of Drama is presenting The Seagull, Anton Chekhov’s classic drama, in a new translation adapted by Richard Nelson, Richard Pevear, and Larissa Pevear. Directed by MFA student Sebastián Bravo Montenegro, the production runs January 29 through February 8, 2026, at the Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse Theatre on the University of Washington campus. Preview performances take place January 23 and January 26.

Often described by Chekhov as a “serious comedy of human contradictions,” The Seagull follows a group of artists and dreamers gathered in the countryside as they confront ambition, unspoken desire, and the emotional cost of artistic pursuit. The play explores relationships between love and art, aspiration and reality, and the search for meaning across generations.

“The Seagull is a timeless classic because Chekhov captures, so succinctly and honestly, the struggle of being both an artist and a human,” said Bravo Montenegro. “My hope is to allow audiences to see themselves in these characters—falling in and out of love with one another and with art—and to sit with the question Chekhov poses without offering easy answers.”

The cast includes Jaris Owens (Konstantin), Taylor McWilliams-Woods (Nina), Marena Kleinpeter (Arkadina), Sebastian Wang (Trigorin), Jerik Fernandez (Sorin), Yeonshin Kim (Dorn), Olivia Hyzy (Masha), Minki Bai (Medvedenko), Adriana Gonzales (Polina), and Sean Morrin (Shamraev), with additional ensemble and understudy performers.

The creative team features Porter Lance (scenic design), Nour Afifi (costume design), Marley Keith (lighting design), Gideon Hall (sound design), and Aly Lubiens (stage manager).

Performances run approximately two hours and 45 minutes, including a 10-minute intermission. Tickets are priced from $10 to $23.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

The Seagull

January 29 – February 8, 2026

Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse Theatre

4045 University Way NE, Seattle, WA

Performances:

January 29–31 at 7:30 p.m.

February 1 at 2:00 p.m.

February 4–6 at 7:30 p.m.

February 7 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

February 8 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets: $10–$23

Ticketing inquiries: ticket@uw.edu