GreenStage Presents Announces the Return of Shakespeare in the Park

GreenStage has announced the return of free Shakespeare in the Park this summer opening July 8th and running through to August 6th. GreenStage will be presenting two mainstage plays: "Pericles" directed by Ken Holmes and, continuing the history cycle, "Henry V" directed by Vince Brady. The one hour long, four actor Backyard Bard series this year is a rotating repertory of "Much Ado About Nothing" and "Macbeth", both directed by Sarah Stillion.

As they have since they first began in 1989, GreenStage performances focus on the text with minimal props and sets. "I adore Henry V," says director Vince Brady, "because it is a play that begs for audience participation, and rewards them for their imaginative work. It is unapologetically theatrical." Managing Director Erin Day agrees and adds "The power of shared experience, shared space, shared stories is the power of live art."

GreenStage will tour the shows to parks across the Greater Seattle area. These family friendly productions will perform Thursday through Sunday from July 8 - August 6. Admission is always free and no reservations are necessary.

For a full calendar of dates, times, and locations please visit: https://greenstage.org/ shakespeare-in-the-park-2022/

As Seattle's longest running Shakespeare company, GreenStage makes high-quality theatrical productions of Shakespeare's plays freely accessible to all residents and visitors to Seattle and King County. Our productions are free, fun, and family oriented, focusing on the text and story of the play.

The talent of our artists, the beauty of the natural park spaces, and the imagination and participation of our audiences creates inspiring productions that allow everyone involved to experience live theatre, and Shakespeare in particular, in new ways. Shakespeare's characters and words come to life in eye-opening ways when heard in these intimate, outdoor performances, and GreenStage's patrons, fans, and participants, all join together to help keep theatre freely accessible to all.