Centralia Ballet Academy Announces 2020-21 Class Schedule

Centralia Ballet Academy has announced its 2020-2021 Class Schedule. Classes start on Monday September 14th.

Learn more about the classes below and check out the full schedule at http://www.centraliaballet.com/services.html.

Moving Together - Dance Class in a Box

A virtual class option for 1-4 year olds and their caregivers. Conducted in a "mommy/daddy/caregiver and me" format, this class is a great chance for caregivers to bond with their toddler while engaging in games, patterns and creative dance. Children will have the opportunity to develop coordination and musicality, while practicing simple movements.



For the time being, we are offering Moving Together "Dance Class in a Box" packages. Each package will include fun dance props for dancing with at home. Participants will also be granted access to a special facebook group page where classes will be presented as facebook live sessions and then saved to the page to revisit as often as you like!



Our first session will be September 14-November 7. Our theme will be Animal Dances. Three classes via facebook live will be included (participants can revisit them as many times as they like during the session), as well as a dance scarf and a couple of other fun props.

Explore Dance

Children explore a wide range of movement, while developing musicality and spatial awareness. Stories, games and activities will give the children ample opportunity to express their own creativity. Classroom etiquette and listening skills will also be emphasized.

Explore Ballet

Introduces children to ballet positions and terminology, as well as the traditions of the ballet classroom. Children practice movements such as gallops, skips and leaps and learn how to refine them into ballet vocabulary. They also explore rhythms, patterns in space and other elements of dance through activities and creative movement.

Ballet I (pick one) For ages 8 and up.

The first step in formal ballet training. Emphasis on proper alignment and basic technique, forming the base for further study.

Ballet 1b - 5 Teacher recommendation required for placement

Continuation of ballet training. Alignment and technique continue to be emphasized, while progressively adding to the students' ballet vocabulary. Levels 2a and 2b meet 2x/week and levels 3, 4 & 5 meet 3x/week.

Teen/Adult Ballet

For ages 13 and up

A basic level ballet class focused on barre work and exercises to improve strength and flexibility. Great for those new to dance or anyone looking for a fun way to exercise.

Floor Barre

Floor-Barre® uses the floor to correct and refine body alignment, strengthen joints, and address musculo-skeletal functions. Based on ballet, Floor-Barre®, creates long exquisite lines.

Prea?'Pointe

For dancers ages 11 and up in Ballet 2b or higher taking 3 classes a week. Includes strengthening exercises in preparation for pointe work

Character Dance

Open to students in levels 2b and up. Character dance is a theatrical, stylized version of folk and national dances. It is an integral part of the classical ballet repertoire, including dances like the Spanish dance and Russian dance in "The Nutcracker," the mazurkas found in many classical ballets, and more.

Jazz

For ages 12 and up. Focus will be on basic jazz technique, stretching, strengthening exercises, rhythm, and isolating different body parts. Previous or current ballet training required.

Tap

For ages 7 and up. Focus on rhythm, musicality and timing. Basic technique and Broadway style will be taught. Classes for children, teens and adults. Teacher recommendation required for placement in Tap 1b or Tap 2.

Musical Theatre Jazz - for ages 8-12

Introduces basic dance technique, steps and style commonly used in musical theatre. Students will learn to dance and act like Broadway stars! No experience required, though ballet is recommended.

Lyrical

For ages 10 and up with previous or concurrent ballet or lyrical training. Lyrical dance uses a ballet base for an expressive, contemporary style of dance.

Boys Explore Dance (choose 1)

For ages 4-7 Similar to our regular Explore Dance class, for little guys. We will use games and adventurous stories to focus their high energy and teach them about moving and rhythm, while allowing them to use their creativity and explore teamwork.

Boys Ballet (choose 1)

Ages 8-12 Two separate classes: one for new students who have not done dance before, and one for students with one or more years of training. In addition to building strength and dance technique, this class will also focus on etiquette, grit, and becoming a young gentleman.

Guys Ballet

For boys ages 13 and up who have had a year or more of training. Includes ballet technique, as well as work on upper body strength, stamina, and agility.

Contemporary Workshop Series

For dancers in Level 2b and up, this class will allow the dancers to use the base of ballet training in a different way.



Class will meet once each month (first class will be September 18th; registered students will be provided with full schedule for the year)

Daytime Workshop Classes

These are special 10 week classes and not part of the regular CBA curriculum.



Musical Theater Workshop (ages 8+) 9/29a?'12/8



This is a beginning musical theater class for kids ages 8 and older that will be performing two numbers. The first 5 weeks will be devoted to a Halloween themed performance, most likely performed flash mob style on October 31st. The second piece will be Christmas themed and performed in mid December.

Creature Jam (ages 4-7) 9/30a?'12/9

This is a 45 minute creative movement class for kids ages 4-7 that combines dance, movement, games, stories, and science facts are centered around the animal kingdom. Ideal for the student who likes to hop like a kangaroo, slither like a snake, or charge like a rhino.

Secret Agent Ninja Space Knight (ages 8+) 10/1a?'12/10

This is a 45 minute class that combines martial arts, stage combat, fitness, movement, and story/character creation. And while the teacher is a black belt in Tae Kwon Do, and will be using some aspects of that training in class, this is a not a full on martial arts/self defense class.

