Celebrate The Holidays At Seattle Center

With the holiday season right around the corner, Seattle Center Winterfest presented by Symetra is your ticket to holiday fun. The five-week festival held on the grounds of Seattle Center offers live performances, music and activities for anyone seeking holiday cheer and seasonal celebrations.

"As the holiday season approaches, Seattle Center is excited for Winterfest presented by Symetra to return on campus," said Robert Nellams, Seattle Center director. "We cannot wait to provide an opportunity for families to gather and create magical, authentic memories around this joyous season."

Winterfest kicks-off on November 25 with Illuminate Winterfest Presented by Symetra at Seattle Center. From 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. visitors can partake in free, and affordable entertainment, such as ice carving, stage performances, holiday-themed movies, festive food vendors and more. Close out the day with the campus lighting countdown beginning at 5pm, followed by a Fountain of Light dance party, featuring a live DJ, and digital video artist projecting imagery onto fountain waters, fun for the entire family. The full schedule listed below:

World Cup Watch Party

9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Winter Train & Village (Armory)

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Bill Anschell Trio (Armory Stage)

2 p.m.

Ice Carving (International Fountain Plaza)

2 - 4 p.m.

Holiday Movies (Armory)

3 - 8 p.m.

Illuminate Winterfest Ceremony (International Fountain)

5:15 p.m.

Fountain of Light (International Fountain)

5:15 - 8:00 p.m.

From November 25 - December 31, stop by and visit the turn-of-the-century Winterfest Train and Village, snap photos of the bright lights across campus, witness weekend entertainment on the Armory Stage or partake in a 6pm nightly Illuminate Winterfest campus light show. And don't forget to join the New Year's Eve Celebration, featuring live music by premier cover band, Groove Nation, and another Fountain of Light dance party.

In the weeks leading up to New Year's Eve, Seattle Center invites the community for a variety of seasonal offerings across the campus - from attending world-class arts performances like George Balanchine's The Nutcracker by Pacific Northwest Ballet and snapping a digital photo with Santa at the Space Needle, to seasonal plays at the Seattle Rep, and Seattle Children's Theater. Catch last year's sold-out Seattle Opera performance of A Very Drunken Christmas Carol, Winter Brilliance at Chihuly Garden and Glass, and hop over to Climate Pledge Arena to catch a Seattle Kraken game or take little ones to Seattle Children's Museum for their New Year's noon countdown and dance party. And don't forget to enjoy the New Year's Eve fireworks show under the Space Needle.

Seattle Center Winterfest Presented by Symetra presents joyous programming for one and all in search of entertaining and enriching activities during this special time of year. Visit seattlecenter.com/winterfest or Facebook for a list of events, attractions and performances sure to dazzle the entire family. Follow Seattle Center on Instagram (@seattlecenter) for an opportunity to win some great prizes through upcoming Winterfest contests.