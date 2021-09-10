Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

An Evening with David Sedaris Returns to Benaroya Hall in November

The event takes place Sunday, November 7, 2021, at 7pm.

Sep. 10, 2021  

After a two-year Covid pause, Seattle favorite David Sedaris returns to Benaroya Hall on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at 7pm. Sedaristas are expected to fill the house; this annual reading and signing celebrates the October 2021 publication of A Carnival of Snackery, Diaries 2003-2020. With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, he will once again delight the audience with twists of humor and intelligence as he shares both published stories and works-in-progress.

His most recent book, The Best of Me (Little Brown/Hachette, Fall 2020), is a collection of 42 previously published stories and essays, about which novelist Andrew Sean Greer wrote in the New York Times: "You must read The Best of Me, it will be a new experience, knowing that enough time has passed to find humor in the hardest part."

Proof of Covid vaccination and masking will be required. Northwest Associated Arts (NWAA), KNKX (88.5 FM) and The Stranger present An Evening with David Sedaris. Tickets are $55 - $65 and are available through the Benaroya Hall Box Office, at 206.215.4747 or online at www.benaroyahall.org.


