The Made in Scotland Showcase is Back for 2022 Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

The Made in Scotland Showcase at the 75th anniversary edition of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe will see a feast of Scottish work presented to audiences from around the world and showcasing the tantalising wave of Scottish creative talent. The work, in a broad range of forms, engages with topics old and new as the world bounces back to its feet after the forward roll of the last two years.

The work from artists all over Scotland will take place across the capital in much-loved venues, exciting new spaces and online.

The Made in Scotland showcase features a kaleidoscope of shows across dance, theatre, music and multimedia interwoven with a myriad of themes, compelling storytelling and exceptional performance throughout. It will see eight world premieres in a programme showcasing the quality and profiling some of the best work coming from Scotland today.

The 27 artists, companies and ensembles who will present their work this year make up the largest ever Made in Scotland Showcase since its inception in 2009. This year's extended showcase celebrates the breadth of work from across Scotland at the 75th anniversary of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The Made in Scotland showcase is made possible through funding from the Scottish Government's Expo Fund and is a partnership between the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, Creative Scotland, Federation of Scottish Theatre and the Scottish Music Centre.

Culture Minister Neil Gray, said: "We're delighted to support this year's Made in Scotland programme at the Edinburgh Fringe with £550,000 through our Festivals Expo Fund. As the biggest arts marketplace in the world and one of our greatest cultural exports, the Fringe is a wonderful showcase for the wealth of artistic talent we have in Scotland. After the difficulties of the last few years, it's great to see such an exciting line-up of performances many of which will have the chance to tour to a wider audience at home and abroad. I would encourage people to support our home grown creative talent by going to see these world-class shows."

Shona McCarthy, Chief Executive, Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society said: "It's always such a joy to see the Made in Scotland programme launched, and I'm especially excited that such an incredible range of work from Scottish artists will feature in the Fringe's programme during our 75th anniversary year. The Fringe is an amazing place for work to be seen, and as the world's largest arts marketplace, it's also an important platform for artists to make new connections, secure opportunities such as onward touring, and to help sustain the lifespan of their shows. I'm looking forward to seeing these shows light up the Fringe's stages this August, and to following the journey these artists will go on thanks to this fantastic programme."

Laura Mackenzie-Stuart, Head of Theatre, Creative Scotland said: "This year's Made in Scotland Showcase will be particularly special as we welcome the full return of live theatre, dance and music to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August. Scotland's artists rose to the challenge of presenting work digitally in 2021 and in doing so, made new and exciting connections around the world. While we anticipate that Edinburgh in August will once again be a phenomenal in-person gathering of producers, presenters and programmers from around the world, acknowledging the current climate emergency, we'll also continue to use these digital skills as an important contributor to maintaining and extending links with the rest of the world in sustainable ways."

Fiona Sturgeon Shea, CEO of Federation of Scottish Theatre said: "We wholeheartedly welcome the return of live performance and the opportunity for theatre and dance in Scotland to once again present its work to audiences from all over the world. It's wonderful to see the programme incorporating performances originally part of Made in Scotland 2020, and cancelled due to the pandemic, finally reach the stage in Edinburgh and, we hope, beyond. As the performing arts sector opens up to international touring, it needs the opportunity to develop and explore new partnerships in as sustainable a way as possible."

Gill Maxwell, Executive Director, Scottish Music Centre said: "Working in partnership with the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, Creative Scotland and the Federation of Scottish Theatre, the Scottish Music Centre is delighted that this year's edition of Made in Scotland will again present a range of world-class music shows. Highlighting the quality and diversity of Scotland's composers, songwriters, musicians and artists, this impressive programme presents new Scottish music from across all genres: from electric and acoustic multi-artist collaborations to solo instrumentalists, contemporary classical and jazz ensembles to retro-tech musical theatre and a spectacular outdoor live art and music fusion, this year's programme will be a feast of choice for music lovers "