THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING...EARNEST? Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Say It Again, Sorry?'s comedic masterpiece of meticulous logistics, an overly-involved audience, questionable stage management and celebrity cameos is delighted to be making its Edinburgh Fringe full-run debut (following a short run in 2021).

In this riotous twist on a much-loved classic; after the actor playing Ernest in Oscar Wildes famed farce fails to arrive on cue, an audience member is quickly cast in the lead role. But what should have saved the show, instead sets off a hilarious chain of events that, one-by-one, renders the rest of the cast unable to continue their performances.

As more audience members are encouraged to step into the spotlight, led backstage for costume and make-up, urged to write poems, paint portraits, chant mantras, and do whatever's needed to help the show go on, an absurd controlled madness ensues - until it feels as if there are almost as many audience in the cast as there are in the ... audience.

The Importance of Being... Earnest? Is an exciting and hilarious experience both to watch and be part of - whether you like it or not - creating an unexpected new experience every night.

The Importance of Being... Earnest? Plays at Beyond at Pleasance Courtyard (venue 33) from August 3 - 28.

More information: https://www.pleasance.co.uk/event/importance-being-earnest-1#overview