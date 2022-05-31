THE ANNIVERSARY Premieres at Edinburgh Fringe in August

You are cordially invited to Jim and Barb's Golden Anniversary. Don't be fooled - this is no ordinary elderly couple.

From Australian company Salvador Dinosaur, the creators of the multi-award-winning Otto & Astrid - Die Roten Punkte comes a brand-new murderously funny farce: The Anniversary.

Daniel Tobias (The Orchid and the Crow) and Clare Bartholomew (The Long Pigs) return to Edinburgh Fringe with physical comedy theatre that offers a visual feast from the set design to the absurd and joyful (sometimes raging) energy of its two characters Jim and Barb.

In a wonderous display of physical comedy, the absurd is heighted and without dialogue, Jim and Barb's thoughts are writ large for all to see. Their dreams for the perfect celebration of their love quickly fall away as they face the reality of a semi-century together.

Put yourself in their shoes: after 50 years of marriage, can you imagine how much simmering resentment is about to boil over? They're just about ready to kill each other. Quite literally.

Bartholomew and Tobias, with a slew of awards and accolades for their previous work, return to Edinburgh with a physical comedy house party from hell. A blend of top-notch clown and physical comedy performance with the brains of a super sharp wit... and knives.

The Anniversary plays at the Pleasance Dome from August 3 (King Dome, Venue 23)

More information: https://www.pleasance.co.uk/event/anniversary