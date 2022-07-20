Suchandrika Chakrabarti to Debut Stand-Up Show I MISS AMY WINEHOUSE at Edinburgh Fringe

Writer and comedian Suchandrika Chakrabarti's critically-acclaimed 4-star debut stand-up show I Miss Amy Winehouse promises to take you time-travelling back to Camden in the mid-2000s, when the much-missed singer's career (and beehive) was reaching dizzying heights. Maybe this time Suchandrika will get to meet her musical hero?

I Miss Amy Winehouse is about the absurdity of grief, the strangeness of celebrity, the joy of sticky nights out in Noughties Camden - and what it means to truly miss someone. With the aid of slides, Google Maps and, of course, a hologram of the late Robert Kardashian, Suchandrika sets out to find the solution for longing... in 60 minutes.

Journalist-turned-comic Suchandrika Chakrabarti started stand-up in January 2020, and she has since become a regular writer for topical comedy shows on Radio 4. She was also shortlisted for the 2022 BBC Radio Comedy Writers' Bursary. Her debut stand-up hour I Miss Amy Winehouse has been selected for the 2022 VAULT Festival, Brixton House Theatre's opening season Housemates and this year's Boom Chicago Comedy Festival in Amsterdam. She has also launched a podcast alongside the show: We Miss Amy Winehouse.

RUNNER-UP:

British Comedy Guide Pro Performance Award 2021

SEMI-FINALIST AND 'ONE TO WATCH':

Funny Women Stage Award 2020

Performance Details:

SUCHANDRIKA CHAKRABARTI:

I MISS AMY WINEHOUSE

Written and Performed by

Suchandrika Chakrabarti

Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022

Paradise in the Vault | The Annexe

Sat 6th - Sun 28th August (not 14th, 21st)

Time: 12:15pm (60 minutes)

Price: £5.00 (or Pay What You Want)

Ticket Link