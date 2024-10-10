Students Get Exclusive Backstage Workshops With The Company of MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fiery Angel and The King’s Theatre, Glasgow teamed up yesterday, Wednesday 9 October, with Avanti West Coast to play host to a group of sixth form students from Carlisle. The students travelled to the venue with Avanti West Coast as part of their Feel Good Field Trip initiative to see MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS. Feel Good Field Trips give students aged 4-18 the chance to travel across the West Coast Main Line for hands-on learning, fun and culturally diverse days out.



The students were given a tour of The King’s with venue staff, followed by workshops with the cast and Production Team members from MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, including actors Michael Maloney, Simon Cotton, Christine Kavanagh and Beth Tuckey. The workshops helped the students understand the technical aspects of lighting and sound and they were shown the costumes and props backstage, giving them an insightful perspective on the variety of careers within the theatre industry.

Fiery Angel’s Edward Snape said, "We at Fiery Angel were delighted to support Avanti West Coast's Feel Good Field Trip to Glasgow's Kings Theatre and Murder on the Orient Express. It's a great way to introduce young people to the very special, inclusive experience of watching a live play or musical and the cast and Production Team were able to show the students all the diverse job opportunities that exist in the theatre industry."

Alison Cowan, Creative Learning Manager at The King’s, said, “We were thrilled to host the Feel Good Field Trip along with the team from Murder on the Orient Express. It was incredibly rewarding to see the energy and enthusiasm from the young people during the session and a fantastic reminder of how impactful creative learning can be when it's hands-on, inclusive and fun."



Michael Maloney stars as Agatha Christie’s famous Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot, in Lucy Bailey’s new production of MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS. Also in the cast are Bob Barrett as Monsieur Bouc, Mila Carter as Countess Elena Andreyni, Rebecca Charles as Greta Ohlsonn, Debbie Chazen as Princess Dragomiroff, Simon Cotton as Samuel Ratchett, Jean-Baptiste Fillon as Michel, Christine Kavanagh as Helen Hubbard, Paul Keating as Hector MacQueen, Iniki Mariano as Mary Debenham, Rishi Rian as The Colonel and Alex Stedman as Head Waiter with Jasmine Raymond, Beth Tuckey and Antony Gabriel completing the Ensemble.

Agatha Christie Ltd and Fiery Angel have brought Ken Ludwig’s adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic to the stage, with the tour currently playing Glasgow’s King’s Theatre until 12 October. The UK & Ireland Tour will continue until 3 May 2025.

Winter 1934 and an avalanche stops the Orient Express dead in its tracks. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Trapped in the snow with a killer still on board, can the world’s most famous detective, Hercule Poirot, crack the case before the train reaches its final destination?

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS is one of Agatha Christie’s greatest literary achievements, with a final twist that is amongst her very best. Gripping, tense and masterfully cryptic, this brand-new production is a deliciously thrilling ride and an ingenious murder mystery, guaranteed to keep you guessing until the end of the line.

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS is directed by Lucy Bailey (Witness for the Prosecution, And Then There Were None, The Other Boleyn Girl) and designed by Mike Britton, with lighting design by Oliver Fenwick, video design by Ian Galloway, sound design by Mic Pool, movement direction by Leah Hausman, casting by Abby Galvin and with Victoria Gartner as assistant director.

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS UK & Ireland Tour is presented by Fiery Angel.

