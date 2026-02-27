Review: GRIDLOCK, SWG3

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Gridlock is a new piece of theatre by Kathryn Mincer based on “Losing Me” by Annika Foster and directed by Dominique Mabille.

Alexa (Annika Foster) and Thomas (Gunnar Bjercke) are a couple who are stuck in more ways than one. They’ve been together for seven years and are on their way to meet someone, but traffic is gridlocked and they grind to a halt.

The dynamic between the pair is relatable and believable. They start bickering about whose fault their situation is, who suggested leaving earlier and who held up their departure. They then progress to bigger issues in their relationship.

The narrative jumps between the present day in their car and significant moments in their relationship and the transitions are handled well.

Gridlock is hopefully bound for the Fringe and the SWG3 Poetry Club feels like the perfect taster venue. Dark, slightly dank and with noise bleeds from the overhead railway, it actually adds a really nice intimate atmosphere to the piece.

Gridlock is a very watchable piece of theatre and the 45-minute run time is just right for us to get into the finer details of the relationship without it outstaying its welcome.

