Review: SOMEONE'S KNOCKIN' AT THE DOOR, Oran Mor

Someone’s Knockin’ At The Door is a new play written by Milly Sweeney and directed by Sally Reid.

Kathy (Maureen Carr) and Jack (Jonathan Watson) recount an adventure they had in the 1970s to their granddaughter for a project she’s working on. Their stories are told separately, and it's very well-written, as you see where they match up (and where they differ).

It was a shotgun wedding and at the time of their trip, their son was two years old and Kathy was pregnant with their second child. It’s a rare time away for them without the wee one, and they visit Campbeltown but it seems that Beatles-obsessed Jack has an ulterior motive. It’s rumoured that Paul McCartney has a home in Campbeltown and he wants to drop by and meet his hero.

This play is very well paced, and the two performers are simply a joy to watch. Although their stories are told separately the narrative switches and we get to see them interact in these flashback scenes. Maureen Carr and Jonathan Watson work brilliantly together, and the hour-long play flies in. The script is packed with warmhearted wit and humour as well as a few twists and turns.

Someone’s Knockin’ At The Door is the perfect start to the 2026 Spring/Summer season as it shows the strength and quality of the programme ahead.

