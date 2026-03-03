Tron Theatre Celebrates Completion of Tron Steeple Project in Glasgow

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Tron Theatre is celebrating the completion of the latest phase of the Tron Steeple Project. The Tron's steeple on Argyle Street is Glasgow's third oldest building dating back to the 16th century and the Tron maintains it as part of their commitment to the heritage of the City. The Tron has been working with Sharmanka Kinetic Gallery to restore the sculpture of St Mungo on the west side of the steeple and commissioned and installed a sculpture by artist Kayleigh Sarah McGuinness with lighting under the archway of the steeple. The completion of this phase will be celebrated at an event on Friday 20 March at 5pm, at the Tron Theatre.

In 2024 the Tron Theatre commissioned local architect Scott Abercrombie of John Gilbert Associates (JGA) to undertake a condition report on the steeple. The research confirmed the incredible age and often colourful history of the steeple. The steeple has survived two fires and multiple uses over the centuries, so it is right and fitting that it is looked after and cared for on behalf of the City, by the Tron Theatre, the current custodians.

To enable the Tron to make the upgrades, they successfully applied to Glasgow City Heritage Trust (GCHT) for funding to celebrate the rich history of the Tron Steeple and ensure it is preserved and promoted for the future. The funding, augmented by Glasgow Institute of Architecture (GIA), allowed the Tron to commission the artist Kayleigh Sarah McGuinness to create an artwork responding to the history and story of the steeple. The work is lit during the hours of darkness.

The Tron also collaborated with Sergey Jakovsky of the renowned Sharmanka Kinetic Theatre to work on the sculpture of St Mungo that sits on the window on the west side of the steeple below the clock face that can be seen along the length of Argyle Street. Sharmanka and its founder Eduard Bersudsky originally created the St Mungo sculpture in 2001 and it has now been restored, ensuring that every hour, on the hour, you can see the fish swimming, the bell ringing and the bird flying. St Mungo is also colourfully lit after sunset. Both artworks improve the Tron's visual impact on the Trongate and bring history to life in the area.

As part of the project, GMac was commissioned by the Tron Theatre to create 3 short films to accompany the steeple installation. These were made by Mollie Ford (researcher and writer), over a period of 12 weeks at the Tron with the final films created by GMac and Jayme Bartlett who also documented the process.

With almost five centuries of history, the Tron is an established and valued, continuing asset – and the hope is to work towards further restoration of the steeple and surrounds.

The event on the 20 March will commence at 5pm with an introduction from Niall Murphy of Glasgow City Heritage Trust, a talk from architect Scott Abercrombie on the history of the building and the research he undertook into the steeple, followed by artist Kayleigh Sarah McGuinness speaking about her sculpture and how she incorporated the history of the Tron into the installation. There will also be the opportunity to view the artwork on a tour led by Kayleigh as well as the restored St Mungo.

This event is free but ticketed and can be booked at tron.co.uk

