Review: SAINT JOAN, Citizen's Theatre

Saint Joan is a co-production from Raw Material, Perth Theatre and Aberdeen Performing Arts in Association with the Citizens Theatre. Based on George Bernard Shaw’s play, this has been reimagined by Stewart Laing and the programme notes state that Laing feels there is no definitive Joan and despite historical fact, her story has become part myth.

Mandipa Kabanda plays Joan, a young woman who believes she can set France free from the English. Her performance is spellbinding, and she brings a quiet confidence and determination to the role. Martin O’Connor takes on several roles and also states the original stage directions which is a nice touch. He’s a brilliant performer who brings a touch of lightness to what is otherwise quite an intense piece.

The sparseness of the set allows you to focus on the dialogue and performance. The performers are casually dressed for the modern day, clad in tracksuits, and there’s a real sense of Scottishness to this production.

Joan is still in her teens when she takes on the English army and this is easy to forget when she is such a headstrong woman. A scene where the men around her discuss her and she’s dressed in a school uniform, scrolling through her phone, hits home that she’s still so young.

After being celebrated for her successes in battle, it is decided that Joan must be a witch. The church feel threatened by what is seen to be her connection to God. In one of the more powerful scenes of the play, Joan is burned at the stake. The set remains minimalist but the actors really bring this scene to life.

Closing the performance is a short film by Adura Onashile which connects Joan’s plight to the modern day. Parallels are drawn between protests against genocide in Palestine and it is a jarring piece designed to provoke emotion.

This is a bold and thrilling new production brought to life by a fantastic cast.

Photographer credit: Mihaela Bodlovic

