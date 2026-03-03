Witch Hunt Embarks on Scottish Tour This Autumn

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Witch Hunt is a thrilling new musical inspired by the Scottish witch trials.

When a ruthless King declares war on witches, fear spreads and three women are accused, hunted, and forced to run for their lives.

Pursued by a bishop hiding a dangerous secret, they must choose between silence and survival. With nowhere left to turn, the women embrace their forbidden power and uncover the truth behind the lies that threaten to destroy them.

Driven by a high-energy electronic dance music score, Witch Hunt is a gripping story of persecution, rebellion, and unity, packed with soaring vocals, explosive choreography, and defiant female power.

Written by Anton Davis, Irene Harris & Alyson Orr. Musical

Arrangements by Dovksi.

