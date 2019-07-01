South Korean Company Brush Theatre Return To The Edinburgh Fringe With A Brand New Children's Show

Follow us. Come this way. There is an underwater world of mysterious creatures and untold adventures to discover, all just a doodle away from what your imagination can conjure.

Two friends (playfully performed by Youngkyun Yeom and Seungeun Lee), a big whiteboard and some black ink markers make the basic ingredients for this delightful visual feast. As the mischievous duo begin to draw a scary watery universe emerges, cavorting with creative characters. A tiny little turtle is doodled into existence. What will happen to them? Will they be able to return the turtle to safety?

Doodle POP's utterly unique world comes alive, unbound by causality, driven by the limitless creative drive to doodle. Drawings created and erased evolve with the magic of projections, mime, facial expression, physical acting, shadow play and puppetry. Ocular wonders are intensified with the use of jaunty sound effects and live music, as the performers' inventive artistic and theatrical skills carry audiences away into a fantastical and mesmerising dream.

South Korean company BRUSH Theatre uses the best of analogue and digital artistic technologies in a fashion scarcely found in British children's theatre - innovative and engaging, the wizardry never distracts from the engaging hands-on, low-fi, fun-for-all experience. As such, the target audience of +3-year-olds truly spans generations captivating adults and kids alike. Youngkyun Yeom and Seungeun Lee are so immersed in the act of play and discovery, that even the most jaded of audience members cannot help but be swept along with the spirit of Doodle POP.

Last year's show Woogie Boogie was met with high popular and critical acclaim at Edinburgh Fringe 2018. This year, new characters and an enhanced storyline, travel even deeper into the realms of the imagination.

Talented artists, clowns and actors, Youngkyun Yeom and Seungeun Lee have extensive international performance credits, including The Happy Dragon (Turkmenistan, 2018) and Woogie Boogie (Izmir International Puppet Days, Turkey, 2019). Youngkyun was also seen in The Tiniest Frog Prince, (Edinburgh Festival Fringe, 2016) and the pair performed Doodle POP at Harbourfront Junior Festival (Toronto), 2019.

'Doodle POP' runs at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival from 31st July - 25th August. For tickets and more information: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/doodle-pop





