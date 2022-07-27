SHAME ON YOU! to Have UK Premiere as Part of Swiss Selection Edinburgh

Following a journey through Switzerland, Russia and Pakistan, Shame On You! is an archive of shame that explores seemingly banal everyday situations and painful experiences of violence and discrimination. The Swiss-Russian duo Trixa Arnold & Ilja Komarov have developed an ever-evolving storytelling show, blending live music & personal testimony. Written three years ago but always changing, the confronting show resonates more than ever in today's changed world. Audiences are invited to share their own personal experience of shame and join in discussions during the performance. Alongside the show there will be an interactive installation, The Shame-Cloud, situated in Summerhall throughout the festival, inviting people to anonymously record their own experiences of shame.

You can be ashamed of many things. Of yourself, your family, your country, your President. Of your actions and inactions. Memories of shame are immense. People of different nationalities shared them with us, and now they share them with you.

Trixa Arnold and Ilja Komarov said "Considering how the political situation has evolved, shame has become an even bigger issue in today's society than at the start of the project in 2019. We do feel shame for what is happening in Europe - we are all part of this and we won't look away. We recognise the truth in what one of our participants once said, "shame and power make a lethal combination". Having performed Shame on You! in a few countries for many people, we have experienced how the opportunity of sharing the shame - be it funny and light or heavy and disturbing - is essential. We love to perform the piece, each performance is unique and we often experience how individuals can be connected by the means of theatre."

Trixa Arnold & Ilja Komarov are well established artists in Switzerland having performed at the Theaterhaus Gessnerallee, Theater Neumarkt in Zurich, ThÃ©Ã¢tre du Vidy in Lausanne, ThÃ©Ã¢tre Saint-Gervais in Geneve, Schlachthaus Theater and Tojo Theatre in Bern, Theater Chur, festival Reheat in Vienna, Festival Unidram in Potsdam. They have collaborated with the Fabriktheater Rote Fabrik in Zurich for many years and received many awards and accolades including, city and canton of Lucerne music awards (1994 and 2002), composition commission awards from Pro Helvetia (2006 and 2008) and won Best Film Music in Documentary at the Max OphÃ¼ls Festival, Saarbrucken in 2017.

Swiss Selection Edinburgh is to return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer, once again showcasing some of the most exciting and innovative artists across Switzerland. All UK premieres, this year's shows take an unflinching look at subjects spanning motherhood, male violence and personal testimonies of shame, each inviting audiences to share and reflect on urgent issues currently rippling through Europe and beyond. Solo performer Lea Witcher, duo Trixa Arnold & Ilja Komarov & performance company Pintozor will all be bringing an eclectic mix of multi-disciplinary work to the festival tackling challenging subject matters in unusual ways. Pro Helvetia are proud to be presenting Swiss work at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Throughout the course of 2020 - 2021 the Swiss Selection have found many innovative ways to connect Swiss artists with the UK arts scene; virtual residencies, panel discussions and workshops, & producing a London showcase for the first time. The Swiss Selection Edinburgh 2022 marks a triumphant return to the fringe and to Summerhall, following in the footsteps of previous shows including Traumboy, Traumgirl 8:8 and 21: Memories of Growing Up.

Running Time: 60 mins | Suitable for ages 12+

Relaxed, Captioned, Audio Described and BSL performances available

Company information

Written and performed by Trixa Arnold & Ilja Komarov

Performance Details:

Summerhall, Demonstration Room, 1 Summerhall, EH9 1PL (Venue 26)

3 - 28 Aug (not 15 & 22), 13.30 - 14.30

Previews 3 - 4 Aug: Â£10 - Â£8

5 - 14, 16 - 21, 23 - 28: Â£13 (Â£11 concs)

9, 16, 23, 25 Aug: Relaxed Performances

11, 18 Aug: Captioned, Audio Described, BSL Performances

www.summerhall.co.uk/ | 0131 560 1580