Rajesh and Naresh comes to Edinburgh Fringe next month.

The play is described as "a feel-good love story." When Rajesh visits Mumbai, he encounters Naresh - not exactly the Indian wife his mother hoped for. Bend it like Beckham meets It's a Sin in the queer romcom you've been waiting for - set just after India's landmark decriminalisation of homosexuality in 2018.

Funny and charmingly performed, Rajesh and Naresh was written from workshops conducted with members of the queer South Asian community in London and abroad.

Performances will run August 3-14.