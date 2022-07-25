Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RAJESH AND NARESH Comes to Edinburgh Fringe Next Month

Performances will runÂ August 3-14.

Scotland News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 25, 2022 Â 
RAJESH AND NARESH Comes to Edinburgh Fringe Next Month

Rajesh and Naresh comes to Edinburgh Fringe next month.

The play is described as "a feel-good love story." When Rajesh visits Mumbai, he encounters Naresh - not exactly the Indian wife his mother hoped for. Bend it like Beckham meets It's a Sin in the queer romcom you've been waiting for - set just after India's landmark decriminalisation of homosexuality in 2018.

Funny and charmingly performed, Rajesh and Naresh was written from workshops conducted with members of the queer South Asian community in London and abroad.

Performances will run August 3-14.





Related Articles View More Scotland Stories

More Hot Stories For You