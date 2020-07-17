Nottingham Playhouse Postpones RED ELLEN to Spring 2022

Following the latest government advice, Nottingham Playhouse today announces that it will postpone its October staging of Red Ellen until the Spring of 2022.

The play, which was scheduled to be the opening production of the Autumn 2020 season, is a remarkable new work from the writer Caroline Bird. Directed by Wils Wilson, it tells the story of Labour MP Ellen Wilkinson, who among many incredible achievements battled to save Jewish refugees in Nazi Germany, and led 200 workers in the Jarrow crusade - a march from Newcastle, through Nottingham and the Midlands to deliver a petition to reduce unemployment and poverty to London.

The play captures her reckless energy and brings to life her inspiring feats of social justice, in an epic tale of one woman's mission to create a better world... whilst having affairs with communist spies, government ministers and bumping into the likes of Albert Einstein and Ernest Hemingway.

It will now be staged at Nottingham Playhouse Tuesday 8 to Saturday 19 March 2022. Press night will be Wednesday 9 March at 7pm.

Artistic Director, Adam Penford says, "We're disappointed to be postponing Red Ellen, but delighted that it's being rescheduled for 2022. Our commitment to producing new plays and championing talent remains just as strong, despite the challenges theatres will face going forward. The Playhouse audience responded really positively to Red Ellen, inspired by writer Caroline Bird's passionate discussion about the play at our season launch; it will be worth the wait to see it on our stage."

Customers who have booked tickets for the production do not need to do anything; the box office team will contact them directly. As a registered charity, there will also be an option for customers to donate the value of their tickets to Nottingham Playhouse which will help the theatre to continue its work in the community and work towards reopening. Donations to the theatre during this difficult time may also be made through their Curtain Up Appeal - nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/support/curtain-up-appeal/

The latest news regarding Nottingham Playhouse and its reaction to Covid-19 can be found at: nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/.

