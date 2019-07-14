NUMBERS Will Preview at Edinburgh Fringe

Following a successful run in Oxford in March, Numbers by Alex Blanc makes its London debut. Numbers has been selected by Oxford University Dramatic Society as its official national tour show for 2019. It will be performed at C Aquila Temple in Edinburgh for a full Fringe run (1st-26th August).

For months, Jack has quantified everything through numbers: his weight, how much he can bench press, the number of calories in a cup of coffee. He hasn't told anyone, not even his girlfriend Brianna. All he wants is for it all to go away. Then he meets cynical, sarcastic alcoholic Michael, and learns that help often comes from unexpected places.

Numbers is told through direct address - the audience taking on the role of Jack's therapist - mixed with flashbacks and scenes from his life. Through its exploration of eating disorder recovery, the show looks at the numbers that come to define us, and how we can let them go. Its themes of friendship, healing, and resilience will resonate with many.

Mercury Theatre Productions is an Oxford-based student theatre company dedicated to showcasing new writing. Numbers was created in collaboration with mental health charity SANE, who will receive all profits from the tour. It aims to show that recovery is possible; in the midst of a crisis in mental health, Numbers' core message is one of hope.





