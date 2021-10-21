Linzi Hately Joins The Cast Of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT At The King's

Linzi Hately will join the cast of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat when it plays at the Bath Street venue next year.

Reprising her role as The Narrator, which she played 30 years ago at the London Palladium, Linzi Hately reunites with the previously announced Jason Donovan, they both performed in the 1991 production of the show, and Jac Yarrow.

Jason Donovan made his defining stage performance as Joseph in the 1990s, in a sold out 18-month run which also produced a No.1 single and a best-selling soundtrack album.

Jac Yarrow was a sensation when he made his professional stage debut playing Joseph at the London Palladium. His performance secured him an Olivier Award nomination while his rendition of Close Every Door To Me regularly stopping the show with standing ovations.

Michael Harrison, the producer of Joseph and the Amzing Technicolour Dreamcoat, said: "After two sensational runs at The London Palladium, I am delighted to bring this joyous show to the King's Theatre, Glasgow next summer as Joseph prepares to unite audiences and spread happiness across the country."

James Haworth, Theatre Director at the King's Theatre, said: "We're very excited to welcome this new production of Joseph to the King's. A firm favourite with our audience already, we just know that this show is going to down a treat."

Told entirely through song with the help of the Narrator, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows the story of Jacob's favourite son Joseph and his eleven brothers. After being sold into hardship by his siblings, Joseph ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the advances of Potiphar's wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled showman the Pharaoh. As Joseph strives to resolve Egypt's famine he becomes Pharaoh's right-hand man and eventually reunites with his family.