Flabbergast Theatre Presents THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

Fringe stalwarts, Flabbergast Theatre are returning for the first time since their award-winning dark, sinister immersive 2018 experience, The Swell Mob. The Tragedy of Macbeth is a performance for both new and established theatregoers; Flabbergast's Shakespeare is for everyone, in a visceral and eloquent retelling of Shakespeare's imbrued tale of vicissitude.

Playing to their strengths and background in puppetry, clown, mask, ensemble and physical theatre, Flabbergast have developed their first text-based production (with extensive R&D with Wilton's Musical Hall London and Grotowski Institute Poland) to foster the bard's original text accompanied by and supported with exhilarating live music to produce a provocative and enjoyably accessible show.

In this classic tale of greed and guilt, Flabbergast Theatre's The Tragedy of Macbeth fuses a rigorous and respectful approach to text and storytelling to bring a magical, lucid interpretation of Shakespeare's blood-soaked tragedy to life. It's an instinctive interpretation of Shakespeare's most wretched tragedy, and draws out the parallels with our modern society.

At its heart, the dominant recurring theme and fundamental narrative that powers The Tragedy of Macbeth is the masculine fear of feminine power; and in this, the play is as pertinent today as it has ever been. The notion that gender is a social construct is never more clear than during Lady Macbeth's "unsex me here" soliloquy, as she fights to set aside her feminine role, lest it hinder her dark ambitions. And the witches - who can appear as crones or maids - embody the power which threatened the patriarchal establishment.

Beautifully performed music and vocal work combine into a powerful live soundscape creating an atmosphere that both compliments and juxtaposes the action. With a stripped back set, and an aesthetically arresting design, the tight-knit ensemble of actors performs a dark and visceral manifestation of the work's essence and underlying themes.

The Tragedy of Macbeth plays at Assembly Roxy (venue 139) from August 4.

More info: https://assemblyfestival.com/whats-on/the-tragedy-of-macbeth