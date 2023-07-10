Eloina Brings HIGH STEAKS to Edinburgh Fringe

Performances are 2nd - 6th August 2023, 4.30pm, and 9th - 13th August 2023, 4.30pm.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

HIGH STEAKS

Queer, feminist performance artist and clown, ELOINA, brings HIGH STEAKS to Summerhall after a sold out run at VAULT Festival and as the winner of the Summerhall Award. 

Performances are 2nd - 6th August 2023, 4.30pm, and 9th - 13th August 2023, 4.30pm at Anatomy Lecture Theatre, Summerhall.

This is a 'raucous, comedic', five-star, (FringeBiscuit) show about labia, labia-shaming, cosmetic labia surgery and fundamentally, labia celebration. ELOINA hangs two beef steaks from her labia, butchers them up, cooks them on a grill and serves them up. And...her mum is in the show.

Seamlessly melding performance art and comedy clowning, HIGH STEAKS discusses rising demands in young people for labiaplasty - plastic surgery to make the labia smaller/more symmetrical. Through live conversations with her mum and recorded interviews with labia- owners, HIGH STEAKS is a call for education and medicine to increase visibility of varied vulvas and for us all to celebrate them in all their shapes and sizes.

ELOINA is a queer, multidisciplinary artist who makes work that dismantles taboos around the female body. She mixes epic, body-based performance art and quick, comedy clowning. This makes her work accessibly impactful at both extremes and the in-betweens of the art world. Since graduating from the innovative Drama degree at Queen Mary University of London in 2018, her solo practice has spread across London, opening conversations about menstruation, body hair, labiaplasty, vaginoplasty, female masturbation and ejaculation, motherhood and breastfeeding. HIGH STEAKS was developed in residency at PARL (Performance Art Research, Ljubljana) in August 2021.




