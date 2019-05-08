Craig Hill Film Season Announced At Edinburgh Filmhouse

Scotland's favourite kilted comedian, Craig Hill is delighted to be the latest celebrity House Guest to have been asked to curate a season of classic films at Edinburgh's iconic Filmhouse cinema. Starting on Monday, 13th May, when Craig will introduce What's Up Doc, his wonderfully eclectic selection of films will run until mid-June.

Craig says - "I was thrilled when the Filmhouse (which I've been going to since 1991 when I was a student in Edinburgh) asked me to indulge myself and come up with my favourite fun films to share and show. It's so hard to narrow your favourite films down to a shortlist but basically I chose the ones that made me laugh the most or were feel-good I could lose myself in or just pure entertainment! I think my number one favourite film is What's Up Doc? the 1970's slapstick comedy with Barbra Streisand, Ryan O'Neal and Madeline Khan giving spot on comedy performances and I can't wait to introduce it.

Worth coming all the way back from Australia for!"

As Scotland's leading independent cinema, Edinburgh's Filmhouse screens a curated selection of films throughout the year, in addition to hosting live music, Q&As and special events. Since November 2017, Filmhouse has opened up their screens to selected House Guests to show their favourite titles. Craig becomes the 10th guest to take on the role, with previous editors including Young Fathers, Irvine Welsh and Ian Rankin.

Marjolein den Bakker, Programming Officer at Filmhouse said, "We are thrilled to have Craig as our resident House Guest this May. With his selection ranging from the 1970s Californian caper What's Up Doc? starring Barbra Streisand, to Jodie Foster's stellar performance as astronomer Ellie Arroway in Contact, it's an eclectic and exciting mix of comedy classics and modern favourites."

Craig's selection of classic films includes -

WHATS UP DOC?

"For comic timing nothing beats this. Barbra Streisand's delivery is so spot on and I never knew she was such a great comedy actor till I saw this. And Madeline Khan's character is brilliantly unhinged and hysterical and who doesn't love a 70's farce with car chases and a tanned Ryan O'Neal in white boxers?"

UP

"Simply because that's how you feel when it's finished-up! It's joyous, fun, charming and for an animated film I totally believed in the world it created."

DEADPOOL

"This was a complete surprise to me! I wasn't expecting it to be laugh a minute but it absolutely was. Ryan Reynolds is just brilliant at taking the piss out of the super hero genre. Classic lines and an AMAZING opening scene!"

CONTACT

"I was enchanted by this film. I was taken away to another world, in fact universe and I just loved going on that journey with Jodie Foster's character. A spiritual, peaceful fascinating film."

AIRPLANE

"How could I not include this in my top films! An absolute classic which surprisingly even to this day makes me laugh out loud! So many brilliant lines that my friends and I still quote back to each other even now."

SLUMDOG MILLIONAIRE

"It's just such a joy to watch-the cinematography is stunning! It's a feast for the eyes and a great story well told-what more do you want?"





