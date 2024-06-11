Chelsea Birkby Returns To The Fringe This August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following her highly acclaimed debut and sell-out Soho Theatre transfer, Chelsea Birkby will return with her second hour, This is Life, Cheeky Cheeky - a smart, silly, surprising show about lust for life, and also - ass.

Chelsea has bipolar disorder. Allegedly. She doesn't think she has it anymore, but her doctor tells her that's a "classic sign". She's done a lot of things to overcome despair: try to go viral (good for mental health), appreciate art (National Gallery Top Trumps), read important texts (The Bible but also the Maroon 5 guy's sexts), watch YouTube workouts (literally just watch them) and try really hard to meditate (which only makes it worse). But what if it's not about doing, it's about being?

This is a show about choosing to be: in the moment, a mind and a body. It's about embracing desire. Like, embracing it really, really hard.

With some help from the greatest minds - Camus, Kant and her Nan - Chelsea unpacks the big questions, like: can sexual objectification be empowering? How do we live the good life in an absurd world? And, why does ass mean so much in today's society?

Expect a collision of high and low brow, silliness and sorrow, tightly written jokes and conversational spontaneity.

This is Life, Cheeky Cheeky runs 1-25 August at Just The Tonic, Just Out Of The Box at 9.20pm - tickets available here

Chelsea regularly performs her cerebral, cheeky and open-hearted stand-up at the UK's top comedy clubs (including Angel Comedy, Backyard and Komedia) and headlining beloved nights Jericho Comedy and XS Malarkey. She's regularly invited to perform in unconventional spaces (The National Gallery, Oxford Debating Hall, Cheltenham Literary Festival) as well at venues in the US, France and Germany. Chelsea also co-runs a sell-out monthly female-led stand-up night in Bristol with Eva Bindeman.

She was a finalist and runner-up in several prestigious comedy competitions including So You Think You're Funny, Leicester Square Theatre New Comedian of the Year and the BBC New Comedy Award. She was tour support for Helen Bauer, Ed Patrick and Fern Brady.

Chelsea has been seen on BBC, heard on Radio 4's Sideways and Today, 5Live's Nihal Arthanayake, Times Radio and various podcasts including Trusty Hogs with Helen Bauer and Catherine Bohart.

She's written for several series of BBC's Mock The Week and for BBC Radio 4. Her commentary has been featured in The Independent and in Metro.

Chelsea's highly acclaimed debut, No More Mr Nice Chelsea (10 x 4.5 and 4-star reviews), won Best Debut (Amused Moose Awards), was nominated for Best Show (Comedian's Choice Awards) was mentioned on BBC Radio 4's The Today Programme, was listed in the funniest jokes of the fringe in The Times (twice!) and The Telegraph, and transferred for a sell-out run at London's Soho Theatre. This Is Life, Cheeky Cheeky is Chelsea's second Edinburgh Fringe show and was created with direction from Daniel Emery and Molly Stacey.

Comments