BOORISH TRUMPSON Comes to The Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August

Boorish Trumpson is your rehearsal-conductor. Just your rehearsal-conductor...just for rehearsal...absolutely no other ambitions. None. Nope.

Experience the brilliance of Claire Parry as Boorish Trumpson at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year in the setting of the glorious Assembly Rooms.

After captivating and terrifying audiences in the UK, Lecoq-trained clown Claire Parry is bringing a world of virtuosic physicality, playful absurdity and "top conducting" back to Edinburgh.

This show features clowning games, audience interaction and orchestral manipulations

Boorish Trumpson comments on his trip to Edinburgh, "It is with great pleasure that you will be participating in my takeover masterpiece this summer."

Show creator Claire Parry said, "As I watched in horror at contemporary politics imploding around me, I wanted a way to investigate pursuing power for power's sake over principles. Becoming a megalomaniac orchestra conductor with a penchant for the vibraslap was the natural next step."