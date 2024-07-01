BIRTHDAY FISH Heads To Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Birthday Fish Theatre has announcd that its debut full-length production,'Birthday Fish' is heading to the Edinburgh Fringe, Greenside Venues, Ivy Studio, 20th-24th August 2-3pm.

Birthday Fish fuses physical theatre, text, voice-over, and a dynamic sound score imitating a house party; creating an immersive atmosphere for the audience.

Omnibus Theatre in London has also programmed the group as part of their Edinburgh Previews on Sunday 21st July, our final London performance before heading up to Fringe.

Birthday Fish follows the two protagonists as they repeatedly attempt to make it back to the house party downstairs. The show draws on surrealism, cartoon comedy and themes related to neoliberalism, whilst being inspired by the practices of influential artists like Brecht and Kafka.

