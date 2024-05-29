Aidan Sadler Returns To Edinburgh Fringe With MELODY This August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join award-winning queer cabaret performer Aidan Sadler (Tropicana, Proud Embankment) as they take you on a journey to the end of the world!

Nothing is safe from ridicule, so be led on an exploration of normalising the apocalypse, the price of a meal deal, and having a quick visit from your dead nan. Here you'll experience belting original synth-pop tunes punctuated by world class stand-up comedy.

Fusing cabaret, musical and gig theatre, this electronic trip plunges us into a neon-washed exploration of the current political and economic climate through satire. MELODY is the long awaited successor to the 5 star, award-winning Tropicana, and premieres at Edinburgh Fringe in 2023.

Aidan Sadler says, "I'm so hyped to be making an unexpected return to where my career all began. Making original quirky cabaret has become my wheelhouse and having the ability to perform it with TheSpaceUK, who kick started my career all those years ago, makes me emotional just to think about! MELODY is a brand new one person tour-de-force, so buckle up and I'll see you all on the Royal Mile with a handful of soggy flyers ready to rock the festival once again!"

Weird Wood

MELODY

Dates: 2-25 August

Times: 19:50

Venue: The Voodoo Rooms, The Ballroom

About the Artists

Weird Wood is a new queer production collective specialising in platforming underrepresented artists and curators within the theatre, cabaret and variety industry. What makes Weird Wood unique is that all artists have an equal stake in the production process, as a reaction to ownership and exploitation from greedy producers and allowing a collaborative process from workshop to stage.

The collective will have strong ties to nationwide communities in both England & Scotland and annual elections will be held to appoint artistic directors who will steer the program through the year. We will create a radical new theatre that is accessible to all talents and exhilarate the audiences they deserve.

Aidan Sadler (Writer, Performer) is an "absolute tornado of a cabaret star" who is routinely innovating the face of the cabaret industry. Described as a "Demonic David Bowie", they made their debut at Edinburgh Fringe 2021, where they went on to sell out, extend and win "Best Solo Act" at The Scene Alba Awards. Since this, Aidan has toured nationally, storming stages from Manchester to Brighton with their individual style of comedy compering- returning in 2022 for another smash-hit Edinburgh run. Aidan has most recently appeared in their residency at Proud Embankment, which received nationwide acclaim in The Sun, Time Out and Metro. Aidan is making their third appearance at Edinburgh Fringe 2023 with their new original apocalyptic queer comedy cabaret, MELODY.

Comments