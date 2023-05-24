A MIRRORED MONET Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August

Performances run 17-26 August at the Emerald Theatre in Greenside @ Nicolson Square.

A dramatic musical about the life of artist Claude Monet will premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year. A Mirrored Monet will run for nine performances at the Emerald Theatre in Greenside @ Nicolson Square, 17 - 26 August.

Based on letters, articles, and diaries of Monet and artists of the period, the play follows the artist through the memory of his former years and the relationship he had with his muse and first wife, Camille Doncieux. Using music and digital projections of paintings of the era, the theatre will transform with each flashback, giving an impressionist view of France's La Belle Epoque or "Beuatiful Period".

Written by American Composer / Lyricist / Book Writer Carmel Owen, the Edinburgh Fringe production will be led by a Scottish creative team, with Fraser Grant directing, Neil Metcalfe as musical director, and cast from Scotland's acting talent.

There's also a wider theme at the Fringe, in the theatre programme particularly, of shows looking at figures in literary and arts:

  • A Mirrored Monet, Greenside
  • The Ballad of Truman Capote, theSpace
  • In Search of Dorothy Parker, St Andrew's and St George's West
  • Picasso: Le Monstre Sacré, Assembly
  • Tennessee, Rose, Pleasance


