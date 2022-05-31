A Good Catch Circus Brings ZOE, a Politically Charged New Work About The Climate Crisis to Edinburgh

After winning The Total Theatre Award for Best Circus in 2018, multi award winning Australian circus group A Good Catch, return with the international premier of new show Zoë.

It's an intimate show that reflects and responds to the climate crises: the Australian wildfires and to the fact that as a species we seem collectively unwilling to respect the other species we are supposed to co-exist with. Zoë's Acrobatic feats are assembled with movement, text, sound, soft sculptures, and projected images; A human mushroom grows to dizzying heights, before being thrown down by capitalism.

A Good Catch formed in 2017 with the aim to experiment with circus. The three women at its heart are Debra Batton, Sharon Gruenert and Spenser Inwood (who've all enjoyed distinctive careers in circus) - together, they make work that reflects their feminist and intergenerational experiences of the world.

Telling a compelling story, Zoë invites audiences to find the joyful and the sorrowful in the world we live in, communicating a vital message as "posthuman circus". Posthumanism is a relatively new and exciting philosophical movement that seeks to decentre western - white - middle class - male knowledge and respect knowledge systems beyond human arrogance. Animal, vegetable and mineral co- exist with ridiculous and profound connection.

A logical response to advanced capitalism, Zoë is a vital force of empty chaos and absolute movement. With costumes that tell a story more than they are easy to move in, the circus must adapt and cooperate with this different version of the human acrobat.

A visual, emotional and intellectual feast, A Good Catch's new show is set to enthral Edinburgh audiences.

A Good Catch: Zoë plays at Assembly Roxy Central (venue 139) from August 3 - 15.

More information: www.edfringe.com