A Good Catch Brings CASTING OFF to Edinburgh Fringe

Multi-award winning, Australian circus group A Good Catch brings its hit show from 2018, Casting Off to Edinburgh for an exciting return.

Casting Off is a joyful, absurd, witty and poignant circus show. A refreshing and uplifting conversation between three generations, it challenges the stereotypes of women and aging. Casting Off throws away the textbook on how contemporary circus is viewed, challenging conventions and subverting expectations. Funny and heartfelt, these powerhouse women tumble, talk, fly, and balance precariously, making the personal - political, the furious - funny, and the acrobatics are downright dangerous.

A joyous accumulation of moments that shine a light on women relating to each other in playful, fruitful relationships. Flipping and climbing to a soundscape of the many disparate texts (lists, poems, conversations, melodies, arguments and biographies) that embody each day.

Casting Off is non-narrative circus with words that's easier done than said. Self-directed, hand-knitted, and honouring the life events that get in the way of work, it's is a theatrical circus experience that celebrates thoughtful, strong, and resilient individuals.

A Good Catch formed in 2017 with the aim to experiment with circus. The three women at its heart are Debra Batton, Sharon Gruenert and Spenser Inwood. Brought together by life's adversities and a pinch of serendipity, all three began acrobatics as children and enjoy distinctive careers in Circus and Physical Theatre, individually performing with prestigious companies including Cirque du Soleil, Flying Fruit Fly Circus, Legs on the Wall, and Circus Oz to name just a few.

A Good Catch: Casting Off plays at Assembly Roxy (venue 139) from August 17 - 28

More information: www.edfringe.com