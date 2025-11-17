Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe To Present Brian L. Boyd In ENIGMA This December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will present ENIGMA, an Independent Artist Program showcase created and led by Brian L. Boyd, December 7 and 8 at 7:30 p.m. at The Donelly Theatre.

The piece, inspired in part by George C. Wolfe’s The Colored Museum, will explore identity, culture, and legacy through a series of interconnected vignettes spanning musical, narrative, and stylistic forms.

Developed in collaboration with M.A.D. Music Acting Dance Inc., the production will feature performers Brentney J., Todd Bellamy II, Peterly Jean Baptiste, Jada Carson, Derric Gobourne Jr., Michael Meija-Mendez, Amber Myers, and Maicy Powell. Drawing from influences such as gospel, hip-hop, and Afrofuturism, the work will incorporate original material shaped by Boyd’s artistic background and his ongoing relationship with WBTT.

Boyd, a Jamaican-American artist from Fort Lauderdale now based in Atlanta, holds a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre Performance from Florida A&M University. His WBTT performance and creative credits span productions including Five Guys Named Moe, Fences, Soul Crooners: Solid Gold Edition, Dreamgirls, Guys and Dolls, The Amen Corner, Marvin Gaye: Prince of Soul, The Mountaintop, A Motown Christmas, In The Heights, and How I Got Over: A Tribute to Mahalia Jackson. He recently served as assistant director for Purlie and will serve in the same role for Paradise Blue in early 2026. His film credits include Bridge to the Other Side and Spare Me.

“Over the past decade, Brian has been one of our most prolific and reliable artists, appearing in numerous productions and serving as a role model to younger performers,” said WBTT Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs. “His engaging presence, gorgeous tenor voice, and incredible work ethic have made him a favorite here at WBTT and we expect patrons to be blown away by his upcoming showcase.”

WBTT’s Independent Artist Program provides experienced performers the opportunity to create and lead original works with the support of the organization’s technical, marketing, and ticketing teams. Since launching in 2023, the initiative has presented showcases by Apphia Campbell, Michael Mendez, Raleigh Mosely II and Jazzmin Carson, Chris Eisenberg, and Delores McKenzie.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place December 7 and 8 at 7:30 p.m. at The Donelly Theatre at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. Tickets are $39 for adults and $100 for VIP sponsors with preferred seating. Reservations are available through the WBTT Box Office.

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe produces professional theater rooted in African American history and experience and supports the development of emerging and established artists.