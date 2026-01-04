Previews: TANGO AFTER DARK at Van Wezel

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Experience an evening like no other at the iconic Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Sunday, January 11th and immerse yourself in the mesmerizing world of "Tango After Dark." Prepare to be enchanted by the unparalleled talents of the renowned duo, German Cornejo and Gisela Galeassi, accompanied by their incredibly skilled ensemble of dancers.

As they take the stage, prepare to be captivated by their artistry, perfectly synchronized moves, and the sheer passion that radiates from every step they take.

Witness the magic unfold as the melodies of the legendary Argentinean composer, Astor Piazzolla, fill the air, setting the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable evening. You will be swept away into the intoxicating realm of Tango, where every movement, every musical note resonates with a depth of emotional passion and sophistication that is truly incomparable.

German and Gisela's partnership is a testament to the beauty of tango, with their seamless harmony and graceful performances leaving audiences spellbound. Their journey, which began in childhood, has led them to triumph in over 40 championships worldwide, solidifying their place as true masters of the art form. With each step they take, they embody the very soul of authentic tango, showcasing a level of artistry and passion that is simply unmatched.

Accompanying German and Gisela, seven additional captivating couples, share their individual stories and showcase their unparalleled talents. Their collective passion, skill, and unwavering dedication create a mesmerizing tapestry that pushes the boundaries of the tango art form to soaring new heights. Prepare to be enthralled by the enchanting performances as they draw you into a realm where every step and gesture narrates a tale of profound love and profound connection.

This exhilarating showcase of tango mastery is a transcendent journey for those who harbor a deep reverence for the art of Tango, immersing themselves in its intricate layers and subtle nuances. Don't miss this indispensable opportunity to witness the magic unfold before your eyes. Tickets are still available at Tango After Dark | Van Wezel Performing Art Hall.