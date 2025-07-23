Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Receives $50,000 Grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (WBTT) has received a $50,000 Empowering Arts Grant from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, made possible through the Helen Hamilton Fund. The award arrives as WBTT concludes its 25th anniversary season and prepares for a new year of theatrical and educational programming.

The grant will support WBTT’s upcoming 2025–2026 theatre season, its annual Fall Gala (November 15, 2025), the April Fête (April 16, 2026), and key education programs such as Stage of Discovery, a free summer intensive for students ages 11–18, and Jazzlinks, an in-school program that uses music and theatre to explore African American history.

Gulf Coast’s Empowering Arts Grant Program emphasizes unrestricted funding to support the core operations of cultural organizations. Formerly known as the Arts Appreciation Grants, the program has awarded WBTT a total of $315,000 to date.

“Our region’s arts and cultural institutions are economic engines and essential storytellers,” said Kelly Borgia, Director of Brand Engagement for the Foundation. “By removing unnecessary barriers and providing unrestricted funding, the Empowering Arts Grant allows organizations like Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe to do what they do best – inspire, educate, and elevate.”

WBTT Executive Director Julie Leach called the support “affirmation of our important work,” adding, “Without these types of grants, we could not fully achieve our mission.”

More information about WBTT and its programming is available at westcoastblacktheatre.org or by calling 941-366-1505.