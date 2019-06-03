Van Wezel's Annual Friday Fest Summer Concert Series Kicks Off With Big Night Out

Kicking off Friday Fest 2019 at the Van Wezel is Big Night Out - a grooving six-piece dance band performing Latin, r&b and island dance music! A powerful horn section and Latin percussion add to the commanding vocals of Frank Alverez. Dance the night away with a perfect view of the Sarasota sunset as Big Night Out kicks off our annual summer concert series on Friday, June 21st!

Friday Fest is The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall's FREE outdoor summertime concert series. The events run from 5-9pm and are located on the Bayside Lawn of the Van Wezel. Each of the four Friday Fest events will feature food trucks, beverage vendors and more. Join us for these four, free outdoor concerts, featuring great live music overlooking Sarasota Bay!

While blankets and lawn chairs are welcome at all Friday Fest events, outside food and drink, including coolers, are prohibited.

The Presenting Platinum Sponsor of Friday Fest is Gettel Automotive Group. The Gold Sponsor is Cool Today. The talent sponsor is BNI Business by the Bay. The radio sponsor for this performance is Kiss 103.9 FM. All other Friday Fest Sponsors include Herald-Tribune Media Group, ABC7, the Van Wezel Foundation, Z105, 92.1 CTQ, SRQ Media, Mattison's Bayside, Pizza SRQ and Blue Point (Budweiser). For additional information, visit VanWezel.org.





