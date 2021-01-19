Van Wezel Announces Two New Virtual Performances Just In Time For Valentine's Day

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announces two special streamed events for audiences to enjoy this Valentine's Day weekend! On the heels of their successful holiday streams, Jim Brickman's "Share the Love LIVE!" will stream for multiple performances from February 12-14 and Dave Koz is joined by Brian McKnight and special guest Sheléa for "A Romantic Night In" on February 13. Both virtual offerings will be available for purchase on January 21 at 10 a.m.

Jim Brickman "Share the Love LIVE!"

Friday, February 12 at 9 p.m.

Saturday, February 13 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Sunday, February 14 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Tickets are $40 and will increase to $50 on February 1

Virtual meet and greet options are available for purchase

Jim Brickman donated over $100,000 to the arts across the US this past holiday season and he is doing it again by performing LIVE virtual concerts this February. A portion of each ticket purchased to this event will be benefit theatres around the country during this challenging time. Spend your Valentine's weekend with your loved one and Jim Brickman! Relax in the comfort of your own home with your significant other, your parents, your children or your best friend. You'll be treated to your favorite Jim Brickman songs in this special "Love by Request" concert series, including "Love of My Life," "Destiny," "Angel Eyes" and "Valentine." Don't miss a perfect evening of uplifting, family-friendly music!

"A Romantic Night In"

with Dave Koz & Brian McKnight A One-Night-Only Livestream Valentine's Concert with Special Guest Sheléa

Saturday, February 13 at 8 p.m. - streamed live

Tickets are $35 and include a digital copy of the EP for "A Romantic Night In"

VIP Packages including virtual one-on-one meet and greets are available for purchase

Let GRAMMY-nominated saxophonist Dave Koz and R&B superstar vocalist Brian McKnight kick off your Valentine's weekend with this one-night-only live virtual concert featuring special guest Sheléa! Koz says, "Brian, Sheléa and I are so excited to provide the romantic soundtrack to your Valentine's weekend celebration at home. Pour a glass of wine, dip some strawberries in chocolate...and leave it to us to provide the musical magic!" Hear all the hits right from your couch with your special someone and treat yourself to a beautiful evening of music! Included in the $35 ticket price is the virtual Valentine's show for one device and a Dave Koz "Ultimate Romance" EP for digital download.

Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. To view a full listing of upcoming events, visit www.VanWezel.org.