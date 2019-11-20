UNDER THE STREETLAMP: HIP TO THE HOLIDAYS Comes to Van Wezel

UNDER THE STREETLAMP returns to Sarasota for one night only, Thursday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m., for a live performance at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. In this special holiday show, UNDER THE STREETLAMP celebrates the season with rocking renditions of classic hits from the American radio songbook, plus music from their fan-favorite album Hip to the Holidays, including "White Christmas," "Santa Bring My Baby Back," "Ave Maria" and more! Current company members of UNDER THE STREETLAMP include Eric Gutman, David Larsen, Shonn Wiley and Brandon Wardell, a Sarasota local. Tickets are available at the Box Office, online at www.VanWezel.org or by calling (941) 953-3368.

Each performer carries with him an impressive list of credits. Between them, they have appeared on Broadway, in feature films and on television - including special appearances during the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, on The Tonight Show, The Primetime Emmy Awards, The Tony Awards, The Oprah Winfrey Show and in hit musicals including Jersey Boys, 42nd Street, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Good Vibrations and Billy Elliott.

Inspired by the classic hits of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, The Everly Brothers, The Beatles, Roy Orbison, The Beach Boys, Bobby Darin and others, UNDER THE STREETLAMP reimagines the best music of the '50s, '60s and '70s for today's audiences. With irresistible charm and rapport, UNDER THE STREETLAMP offers an evening of great music and hilarious behind-the-scenes tales with four critically acclaimed stars of stage and screen, Eric Gutman, David Larsen, Brandon Wardell and Shonn Wiley.

This live concert celebration features an exceptional seven-piece band composed of world-class musicians, tight harmonies and slick dance moves that takes audiences back to an era of sharkskin suits, flashy cars and martini shakers. Broadway World recently commented that a night with UNDER THE STREETLAMP and the performers' extraordinary showmanship is "so impressive that you might be left awestruck. No matter your age, no matter your background, the playlist offered up by the men of Under the Streetlamp will have a dizzying effect on you."

UNDER THE STREETLAMP was founded in 2009 by leading cast members from the Tony Award winning sensation Jersey Boys. Since their origination, the group has performed in multiple televised PBS specials with coverage across the US and Canada. UNDER THE STREETLAMP has taken their remarkable show to venues in 105 cities across 48 states and 6 countries. During their impressive time on the road, UNDER THE STREETLAMP has partnered with some of the world's most prestigious symphony orchestras including The Cleveland Pops Orchestra, The Nashville Symphony, The Detroit Symphony, The Desert Symphony in Palm Desert and many more.

Tickets are $22-$72. Purchase tickets at www.VanWezel.org, the Box Office or by calling (941) 953-3368. Groups of 10 or more should contact (941) 363-2025. This show is sponsored by Hyatt Regency Sarasota. Pre-show dining is available at Mattison's at the Van Wezel, located in the theater, and can be reserved at VanWezel.org or through the Box Office.





Related Articles Shows View More Sarasota Stories

More Hot Stories For You