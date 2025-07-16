Tickets Now On Sale For Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's 2025-2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (WBTT) has opened ticket sales for its highly anticipated 2025–2026 season, marking its 26th year of celebrating Black artistry and storytelling. The season, themed Soul Of A People, will run from October 8, 2025 through May 17, 2026, and will include four mainstage productions and a special holiday engagement of Black Nativity.

Opening the season is the Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning musical Purlie, directed by WBTT Founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs. This high-energy show runs October 8–November 9, 2025. Following that is Dominique Morisseau’s Paradise Blue, a stirring drama about community, identity, and change. Directed by WBTT/Goodman Theatre Resident Director Chuck Smith, the show runs January 7–February 8, 2026.

Next up is the return of WBTT favorite How I Got Over: A Gospel Revue, created and directed by Nate Jacobs. This joyous celebration of gospel legends like Mahalia Jackson, Aretha Franklin, and The Staple Singers runs February 18–March 29, 2026. Closing out the season is a brand-new original musical comedy, Lies, Spells and Old Wives’ Tales, written by Nate Jacobs and his brother Michael Jacobs, and directed by Nate Jacobs. Performances run April 8–May 17, 2026.

During the holiday season, WBTT will present its reimagined production of Black Nativity, the Langston Hughes gospel musical retelling the Nativity story. Featuring new arrangements, choreography, and an infusion of fresh talent, this year’s production runs November 19–December 21, 2025, with direction by Jacobs and choreography by Resident Choreographer Donald Frison.

“‘Soul Of A People’ refers to the collective spirit, identity, and cultural essence of a group of people,” said Jacobs. “In the coming season, we will explore some of the deepest and most meaningful aspects that bind us together as a community and affirm our strong sense of pride and connection to our shared heritage.”

All performances will take place at The Donelly Theatre at WBTT (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota). Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays–Saturdays and 2 p.m. matinees on Saturdays and Sundays.

Ticketing Information

Individual tickets: $54 (adults), $24 (students under 25 and active military)

Preview tickets (first three performances): $44

Subscriptions (excluding Black Nativity): $174 (adults), $92 (students and active military), $154 (preview series)

Tickets and subscriptions are available now at westcoastblacktheatre.org.