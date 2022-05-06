The Exchange is Awarding $310,500 to 18 Regionally Based Arts and Cultural Organizations and 15 Students

The Exchange (formerly the Woman's Exchange) announced that it will award $310,500 to 18 regionally based arts and cultural organizations and 15 students. The awards will be given at an invitation-only event at The Exchange on June 9. The largest award is for $60,000 and is being given to the Asolo Rep in memory of Elizabeth ("Liz") Lindsay, who was the co-founder of The Exchange and served on its board for 60 years. Lindsay, a long-time pillar in Sarasota's art community, died in January.

"We're honored to play an integral role in our region's rich arts and Cultural Industry," says Karen Koblenz, The Exchange's executive director and CEO. "These funds are game-changing for our grantees, who often credit The Exchange for supporting pivotal moments in their success."

Koblenz points out that the organizational grants are for specific projects and outreach programs, including performances, exhibitions, education initiatives and special series. She explains that The Exchange's board bases its granting decisions on the long-term stability and financial health of the organizations, the program's overall appeal to the public and the educational impact these programs will have on area students. Individual scholarships are awarded based on grade point average, the individual's artistic goals and achievements, and letters of recommendation.

"We're especially interested in programs that explore diversity, nurture educational opportunities, and promote a vibrant and civically engaged community," says Koblenz. "The cultural arts industry plays a pivotal role in our region's economic health and serves as a magnet for tourism. We're proud to invest in our home-grown creative talents." She adds that the monies used for these grants and scholarships were earned entirely through the organization's 15,000-square-foot consignment boutique in downtown Sarasota. In November 2021, The Exchange retroactively awarded a total of $257,000 for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Since 1962, The Exchange has awarded more than $9 million in grants to local non-profits and high school and college students pursuing a higher education in the arts.

The grant recipients for the 2022-2023 fiscal year are:

Asolo Repertory Theatre: Season Presenter

Arts and Cultural Alliance: Inspire Sarasota

Artists Series Concerts: Dover Quartet Concert

Choral Artists of Sarasota: The March of the Children

Circus Arts Conservatory: Sailor Circus Academy Holiday Show 2022

Florida Studio Theatre: Florida Studio Theatre 2022-2023 Cabaret Season

The Hermitage: Hermitage @ The Bay Series

Key Choral: Mystics and Kings

LaMusica di Asolo: 2023 Audience Development

Manatee Concert Band: 2022-2023 Neel Concerts

Perlman Music Program: Perlman 2022/2023 Outreach Program

The Players: Elf The Musical and the 93rd Season

Ringling College: 2022/2023 Galleries Season

Sarasota Opera: Sarasota Youth Opera "The Secret World of Og"

Sarasota Orchestra: Young Person's Concerts 2022-2023

Sarasota Ballet: 2022/2023 Season Sponsor

Sarasota Pops Orchestra: An Iconic 47th Season

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe: 2022-2023 Main Stage Season

The scholarship recipients for the 2022-2023 fiscal year are:

High School: Joseph Crowell, Abigail Holdway, Ella (Elijah) Mirman, Ashley Spadafora.

College: Kenna Bartlett, Katherine Burcal-Terres, Jack Beatenhead, Danny Bo DeLongaig, Colin Leonard, Lindsay McKenna, Tay Peterson, Taylor Reister, Katey Stare, Luca Stine, Katherina Zdravkov.

Established in 1962, The Exchange is a self-sustaining organization of vital importance to the community. A consignment store like no other, it has become a favorite haunt for Sarasota residents and a must-visit destination for visitors from around the world. With funds received from its consignment operation, which consists of more than 260 volunteers and 5,000 consignors, The Exchange annually awards grants and scholarships to support the arts in Sarasota and Manatee counties. The 15,000-square-foot boutique offers an ever-changing inventory of affordably priced treasures, including high-end furniture, clothing, jewelry and accessories. The Exchange is located at 539 S. Orange Ave. in Sarasota. For more information, call 941-955-7859 or visit www.sarasotawex.com.us