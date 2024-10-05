Sarasota Orchestra Receives Grant From The Exchange

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sarasota Orchestra has received a $30,000 grant from The Exchange in support of the 2024-2025 Young Person's Concerts (YPC). Sarasota Orchestra's YPC are experienced by nearly 9,000 students annually and have been presented since 1953. This live orchestra concert experience for fourth and fifth grade students combines a year-long curriculum in schools with a field trip to see the professional Sarasota Orchestra in concert.

“The dedication of The Exchange to the arts and young people's access to music education in the Sarasota area is truly commendable and we are tremendously grateful,” said Sarasota Orchestra President and CEO Joseph McKenna. “For many students, attending the Young Person's Concerts is their first time experiencing a live orchestra and it can open up a world of possibility for them.”

The 2024-2025 Young Person's Concerts will be held October 8-11, 2024 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, with seven daytime concerts over the four days. The curriculum guide was developed by a team of area music teachers and the Sarasota Orchestra Education Department; it includes detailed lesson plans with information on the featured composers, specific pieces, and general music vocabulary. The 2024-2025 YPC will feature conductor Rei Hotoda, along with the return of popular narrator Gregory Smith. There will also be a free family concert that is open to the public at 7:00 pm on Friday, October 11 at the Van Wezel.

"The Exchange is committed to its continued support of Sarasota Orchestra's Young Person's Concerts,” said Karen Koblenz, Executive Director and CEO of The Exchange. “These concerts profoundly impact the youth of our community, connecting them to the magic of storytelling, where instruments bring emotions and background sounds to life, immersing them in the narrative. It's a powerful way to inspire imagination and foster a lifelong appreciation for music."

To learn more about Sarasota Orchestra's 2024-2025 season and programs, visit www.SarasotaOrchestra.org.

About The Exchange:

The Exchange is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization with a central purpose of supporting and enriching a variety of programs for local cultural organizations. Funds for this purpose are realized through a consignment operation in which merchandise is accepted either for donation or for consignment to be sold in its store. Grants and scholarships derived from the earnings of this store are used to enrich and strengthen arts-related programs and to encourage creativity in organizations and individuals throughout the community. Visit http://sarasotawex.com/ to learn more.

About Sarasota Orchestra:

Since 1949, Sarasota Orchestra has inspired and entertained music-lovers across the region and visitors from around the world. As the oldest continuing orchestra in the state of Florida, each year the 76-member Orchestra performs more than 100 classical, pops, chamber music, and community outreach concerts. Sarasota Orchestra's acclaimed music education program includes the Sarasota Youth Orchestras, established in 1959. Sarasota Orchestra is also the parent program of the world-renowned Sarasota Music Festival, founded in 1965. For further information, please visit www.SarasotaOrchestra.org.

